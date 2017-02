EMERGENCY Services are attending a truck crash on the Cunningham Highway at Aratula.

A B-Double driver, travelling towards Brisbane, lost control of his truck shortly after 6.12am this morning.

The truck has rolled into a ditch on the side of the highway, about 3km south of Aratula.

A man was treated by paramedics and has been transported to Ipswich Hospital.