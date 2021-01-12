Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Truck crash closes highway

by SAM FLANAGAN
12th Jan 2021 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions after a truck crash north of Ingham.

The incident took place just after 8.30am, with emergency services called to the crash about 20km south of Cardwell.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the truck had spilt rocks onto the road during the crash.

The truck over the highway in Cardwell.
The truck over the highway in Cardwell.

He said the highway would remain closed until a tow truck is able to remove the truck.

It's believed the driver was uninjured in the crash.

 

A truck over the Bruce Highway south of Cardwell.
A truck over the Bruce Highway south of Cardwell.

 

Originally published as Truck crash closes highway

More Stories

bruce highway truck crash truckie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SOLD: 57 Ipswich houses already gone this year

        Premium Content SOLD: 57 Ipswich houses already gone this year

        Property Houses ranging from tiny two-bedders up to massive six-bedroom properties have already sold this year

        Which suburbs had the most animal cruelty complaints

        Premium Content Which suburbs had the most animal cruelty complaints

        News The RSPCA has revealed which Ipswich suburbs had the most animal cruelty complaints...

        Memories of 2011 still haunt us: Mayor honours flood heroes

        Premium Content Memories of 2011 still haunt us: Mayor honours flood heroes

        News Ipswich people stood firm despite the devastation of January, 2011, says Mayor...

        Woman in 70s taken to hospital after late night snake bite

        Premium Content Woman in 70s taken to hospital after late night snake bite

        News The woman was transported to Ipswich Hospital by paramedics late on Monday night