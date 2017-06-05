Lane closed on Toowoomba Range after truck crash

A truck careened off the Toowoomba Range on the morning of June 5, 2017.

UPDATE: Emergency services are working on a plan to remove a truck which careened off the edge of the Toowoomba Range this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer David Zimmerle said the truck driver had a lucky escape when the brakes failed, causing it to race down the eastbound lanes and over the edge near the Saddle.

"We spoke with the truck driver on our arrival," Mr Zimmerle said.

"He was out of the truck. He was in the hands of the ambulance.

Traffic on the Toowoomba Range.

"He has indicated he has lost his brakes coming down - he's extremely lucky."

The truck had been carting a load of various goods including some which QFES said were considered potentially dangerous.

That has compounded the recovery of the truck which came to a stop hard up against a tree about 20m off the edge of the range.

"From looking at the impact, (the driver) has collided with a tree so he is extremely lucky," Mr Zimmerle said.

"At this stage we're in consultation with our scientific department.

"He was carrying some dangerous items on board so at this stage we're just trying to come up with a plan (as to how) we're going to recover the truck.

Traffic building on the Toowoomba Range after a crash.

"At this stage we're happy with where the truck is, it's hard up against a tree so there's no real concern it will be rolling any further."

The left lane of the Toowoomba Range down-section is likely to be closed until tonight as the recovery gets under way.

"(The truck) might not possibly be removed until tonight," Mr Zimmerle said.

EARLIER: Emergency services are responding to reports a truck has careened off the Toowoomba Range near Redwood this morning.

Initial reports suggest the truck was headed east when it ran off the Warrego Hwy down the Toowoomba Range.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are en route to the incident, and motorists are advised to delay travel if possible.

CCTV footage on the range shows trucks backed up after the incident.

At 10.30am the left eastbound lane of the Toowoomba Range was closed at the saddle.