Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple people are being assessed by paramedics at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway at Riverview.
Multiple people are being assessed by paramedics at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway at Riverview.
News

Truck collides with multiple cars on Warrego

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Apr 2021 8:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS are assessing multiple patients at the scene of crash between a truck and multiple cars on the Warrego Highway, which has caused significant delays on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appears a truck has collided with three or four cars in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Riverview.

Emergency services received calls about the crash at 7.40am.

“It looks like we don’t have any life-threatening injuries,” the spokesman said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people were being treated at the scene.

“We are assessing multiple patients on scene but no one has been transported (to hospital) yet,” she said.

“It was a multi-vehicle crash.”

DON’T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Time to die’: Neighbour’s alleged threat to kids

        Premium Content ‘Time to die’: Neighbour’s alleged threat to kids

        News A magistrate has refused bail for a man accused of stalking, saying he is too much of a risk

        Top 20 Qld suburbs sponsoring foreign kids

        Premium Content Top 20 Qld suburbs sponsoring foreign kids

        News These are the Queensland suburbs that have dug deep to sponsor children overseas.

        How Queensland businesses can cash in on Olympics

        Premium Content How Queensland businesses can cash in on Olympics

        News Businesses in Qld will have the chance to cash in on a 2032 Olympics

        PM needs to cough up or we kiss Olympics goodbye

        Premium Content PM needs to cough up or we kiss Olympics goodbye

        Politics Time is running out to meet an important deadline for Queensland’s Olympic bid...