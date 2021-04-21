Truck collides with multiple cars on Warrego

Multiple people are being assessed by paramedics at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway at Riverview.

Multiple people are being assessed by paramedics at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway at Riverview.

PARAMEDICS are assessing multiple patients at the scene of crash between a truck and multiple cars on the Warrego Highway, which has caused significant delays on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appears a truck has collided with three or four cars in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Riverview.

Emergency services received calls about the crash at 7.40am.

“It looks like we don’t have any life-threatening injuries,” the spokesman said.



A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people were being treated at the scene.

“We are assessing multiple patients on scene but no one has been transported (to hospital) yet,” she said.

“It was a multi-vehicle crash.”



DON’T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.