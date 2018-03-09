Truck carrying frozen chooks 'explodes in a huge inferno'

A truck collided with another truck on the Hume Highway this morning near Albury.

A truck collided with another truck on the Hume Highway this morning near Albury.

MURRAY River Police are investigating after a two truck crash in Albury this morning.

About 5.40am, emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, 16km north of Albury, after reportes a truck had collided with another truck, which was stationary and unoccupied.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the B-double was carrying frozen chickens and "exploded in a huge inferno" after it smashed into another truck, sparking a grass fire and closing the highway.

Police found one truck alight and the blaze was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW.

The driver, a 53-year-old man, was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics at the scene for minor injuries, before being taken to Albury Base Hospital.

He will undergo mandatory testing.

Officers established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Traffic diversions are in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area as delay are expected.

Check www.livetraffic.com.au for updates.