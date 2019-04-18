Menu
A Laidley woman was struck in the chest with a pole. Police are searching for this vehicle.
Crime

Cargo crashes through windscreen, injures woman

Navarone Farrell
by
18th Apr 2019 9:34 AM
POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a motorist was seriously injured by a metal rod, whilst travelling on the Warrego Hwy towards Oakey on February 25.

The 60-year-old woman was driving a rigid truck westbound around 3.15pm when a metal rod approximately 50 centimetres in length bounced off the road and came through her windscreen.

The rod struck the woman in the chest before she pulled over to call for help.

 

The Laidley Heights woman was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition. She has since been released and is recovering from her injuries.

Police located a number of metal rods at the scene of the incident and more debris further east, indicating they may have fallen from another vehicle.

Police have identified a white FZ Isuzu truck with a custom fitted tray (pictured) and they would like to speak with the driver as they believe the driver may be able to assist with enquiries.

crime police truck
Ipswich Queensland Times

