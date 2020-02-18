Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRUCK AND CAR CRASH: The Pacifici Hwy north of New Italy was the scene of a truck and car crash shorlty before 1.25pm on February 18, 2020.
TRUCK AND CAR CRASH: The Pacifici Hwy north of New Italy was the scene of a truck and car crash shorlty before 1.25pm on February 18, 2020.
Breaking

Truck, car crash on Pacific Hwy

Alison Paterson
18th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are at a two vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy at New Italy on Tuesday afternoon.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed they have paramedics in attendance at the incident which occurred north of New Italy near Turners Lane.

"We were called in just before 1.25pm today," he said.

"We had multiple crews, with two crews on scene and one person, a female passenger, was transported by road to Lismore Base Hospital."

Her condition is unknown at this stage.

"The truck driver was assessed but not transported," the spokesman said.

It is understood the crash occurred between a truck and motor car but the details have yet to be released.

According to Livetraffic.com, heavy traffic conditions are being experienced on the Pacific Hwy and motorists should allow plenty of extra travel time.

Alternate stop / slow traffic flows are in place and drivers are urged to take extra care.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents fight against landfill at former mine sites

        premium_icon Residents fight against landfill at former mine sites

        News One proposal could see the sites transformed into a rough terrain course.

        Burst pipe causing delays on main road

        premium_icon Burst pipe causing delays on main road

        News You might want to avoid this part of town today

        Merger brings new opportunities for veteran cricketers

        premium_icon Merger brings new opportunities for veteran cricketers

        Cricket IT’S not often a big club wants to merge with a small team, but the Lockyer...

        VERDICT: Teacher found not guilty of classroom acts

        premium_icon VERDICT: Teacher found not guilty of classroom acts

        News Teacher strongly maintained his innocence on all charges