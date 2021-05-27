Menu
A fire that erupted in the cabin of a truck has caused serious injuries to man who has been rushed to hospital. Picture: Lillian Watkins
News

Truck cabin erupts in flames, man injured

by Darren Cartwright
27th May 2021 4:02 PM | Updated: 4:57 PM

A man is in a serious condition in hospital with burns to several areas of his body after a fire erupted in the cabin of a truck on a Sydney street.

The fire broke out just before midday on Church Street, near Olympic Drive, Lidcombe, police said in a statement.

A woman travelling in the cabin was not injured and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene.
“A 51-year-old woman who was in the truck at the time and not injured is currently assisting police with their inquiries at Auburn Police Station,” police said.

“Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire. The pair are known to each other.”

Paramedics were called to Church St, Lidcombe, just before midday where they treated a man for burn injuries.

A truck cabin caught fire just before midday on Thursday. Picture: Google
The man, 63, has been rushed to Concorde Hospital in a serious condition, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

“He has burns to his face, neck and arms,” he said.

A NSW police spokeswoman said the truck did not catch fire, as has been previously reported, but the blaze started in the cabin.

Originally published as Truck cabin erupts in flames, man injured

