Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to the scene after a truck burst into flames.
Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to the scene after a truck burst into flames. Contributed
News

Truck bursts into flames on Warrego Hwy

Ebony Graveur
by
3rd Apr 2019 7:27 AM

FOUR Queensland Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene, along with police and ambulance crews after a truck travelling eastbound on the Warrego Highway burst into flames.

The truck was reported to have been located on the Warrego Hwy, past the Gatton exit near the University of Queensland campus.

A spokesperson for QFES said it was lucky the dual-trailer vehicle had been carrying grocery items and not chemicals.

The fire was brought under control by 5am, however the truck had already been engulfed.

Nobody was injured and a single patient declined assessment.

The incident was not reported as a traffic crash.

More Stories

fire qas qfes qps truck warrego highway
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Ipswich's newest brew opens its doors

    premium_icon Ipswich's newest brew opens its doors

    Business Roasting coffee has taken Jef Langford all over the world, but his new adventure has just started here in Ipswich

    • 3rd Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Genuine respect at Jets as champion captain praises feat

    premium_icon Genuine respect at Jets as champion captain praises feat

    Rugby League Club legend's valuable insights into Walker brothers' 200 game feat

    FIRST PHOTOS: 'Body in freezer' murder accused in custody

    premium_icon FIRST PHOTOS: 'Body in freezer' murder accused in custody

    Breaking Police confirm identity of human remains

    BIZTALK: Getting an investor on board is like marriage

    BIZTALK: Getting an investor on board is like marriage

    Business THE wedding is important, but it is life afterwards that matters.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 2:00 PM