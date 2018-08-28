Truck Burnouts pull a big crowd

TRUCKIES wanted to be at the front of the Lowood Truck Show convoy so badly that the bidding war for the lead truck only finished four minutes before the convoy was due to start.

Lowood Truck Show organiser Rob Liston said in the end, the lead truck position went to Laurie Williams from North Queensland Machinery Movements and Brock from RTE, who donated about $4,000 for the privilege.

"The convoy went really well, it went without a hitch," Mr Liston said.

He said Laurie and Brock's truck was a miniature Kenworth b-double they built.

Mr Liston said the show was a success, with 147 trucks participating in the event at the Lowood Showgrounds.

He said the current tally raised was about $15,000, but they were still waiting on some money to come in.

"It was a really good day," he said.

"The highlight of the show would have been Truckin' Stainless' truck Filthy doing burnouts on the burnout pad."

Filty, the truck in question, was a yellow PeterBilt, set up specifically for burnouts.

Mr Liston said close to 3000 people came through the gates to the show, a number he was glad to report was more than last year.

"People from Melbourne and New Zealand flew in for it and trucks came from as far as Rockhampton and Nowra."