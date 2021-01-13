Menu
Subscribe
Truck blocking lane following highway crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
13th Jan 2021 7:22 AM
ONE lane is blocked on a busy highway following a crash involving a truck and two cars.

Emergency services rushed to the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale, at 6.44am on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene, assessing three patients for injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patients didn't require hospitalisation.

It is understood the truck is blocking a westbound lane on the highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman said traffic was mildly backed up and warned some liquid had been spilt across the road.

"It could be brake fluid, could be fuel," he said.

