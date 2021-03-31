Truck and vehicle collide near Ipswich Mwy off-ramp

Emergency crews attend a truck and vehicle collision on the Ipswich Mwy on Wednesday. Pic: file photo

EMERGENCY crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on the Ipswich Mwy at Redbank on Wednesday afternoon.

It is understood a truck and vehicle collided while travelling eastbound near the Mine Street exit just before 1pm.

Three patients were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

The occupants were out of the vehicles before emergency services arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the patients did not require further treatment.

Firefighters were also in attendance.

The scene has since been cleared.