Paramedics responded to a late night crash on the Warrego Highway in Ipswich on Tuesday night.

Paramedics responded to a late night crash on the Warrego Highway in Ipswich on Tuesday night.

CRITICAL care paramedics responded to a crash between a truck and another vehicle on the Warrego Highway last night.

They were called to reports of the crash at Brassall at 11.12pm Tuesday.

A woman was assessed at the scene but she declined treatment or transport to hospital.