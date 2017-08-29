Truck and van collide on highway

UPDATE 12.30PM: A MAN is being taken to hospital with chest injuries following a crash outside Willowbank Raceway this morning.

A van and truck collided on Champions Way about 11.40am.

The truck driver was not injured, however an occupant of the van sustained lower chest and seatbelt injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service says several chickens and dogs were being carried in one of the vehicles and were waiting to be collected from the scene of the crash.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a reported crash at Willowbank.

Initial reports suggest the crash has occurred at or near the intersection of the Cunningham Hwy and Champions Way, near the Queensland Raceway precinct.

A truck and van are thought to be involved, but there is no word yet on whether or not anyone is injured.