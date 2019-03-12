Menu
Truck and school bus crash at busy intersection

Ebony Graveur
12th Mar 2019 4:41 PM
FIVE ambulances were called to a bus crash in Gatton.

Shortly after 3.30pm, paramedics were tasked to the scene at the corner of Eastern Drive and Crescent street where a school bus and truck collided.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said 30 to 50 school students were aboard the bus, with four reported to have been assessed at the scene. 

One passenger was transported to the Ipswich hospital.

Ebony Graveur

A 52-year-old man was driving the truck and the age of the bus driver is unknown.

Spokesman for the Gatton Police Tony Harm said the intersection was known for being busy in the afternoon.

"There were witnesses here already and we have dash cam footage to look at this afternoon so that will clear everything up," he said.

