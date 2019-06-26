Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Road Closed Sign
Road Closed Sign
News

Truck accident causes traffic chaos

by Talisa Eley
26th Jun 2019 10:51 AM

A SEMI-TRAILER has broken down on a busy Gold Coast roundabout, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

The truck trailer broke away from the cab in the middle of the roundabout, at the intersection of Ashmore Rd and Upton St at Bundall just before 9.30am.

At 10.30am the area was still blocked as police worked to clear the area, with heavy traffic in the surrounding area.

A police spokeswoman said drivers should avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

It is unclear what the vehicle was carrying at the time.

More Stories

accident gold coast traffic truck truck accident

Top Stories

    Containers for Change: Lids on or lids off?

    premium_icon Containers for Change: Lids on or lids off?

    Environment The recycling company has cleared up a contentious point about cashing in on your recycling.

    • 26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Sunshine Coast, Ipswich winners share $80m Oz Lotto jackpot

    Sunshine Coast, Ipswich winners share $80m Oz Lotto jackpot

    News “I’m shocked to be honest. But extremely excited and grateful.”

    Download your Ash Barty poster here

    premium_icon Download your Ash Barty poster here

    News Download your Ash arty poster now

    • 26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards