Troy returns to CMC Rocks

Troy Cassar-Daley has released his Greatest Hits album and is gearing up for CMC Rocks in Ipswich.

HE IS about to start a Greatest Hits tour and singer Troy Cassar-Daley couldn't have picked a better way to begin than with a gig in front of 15,000 people.

The country star's tour starts at CMC Rocks this month and will also take in the Gympie Music Muster.

Life has been good to the country star in the past few years, with album sales healthier than ever, a best-selling autobiography and the proud dad seeing his children "fly the coup” for their careers in entertainment.

In 2019, Troy is pumped to return to CMC Rocks in Ipswich, playing songs from his new Greatest Hits double CD which has no less than 42 tracks.

"It was my wife's idea (Brisbane radio 4KQ's Laurel Edwards) to do the best-of album. We were having dinner one night and she asked me what would be on my list,” he said.

"That started the idea in my mind of choosing the songs.

"I do play a lot of shows each year, but not as many as other people, and I hear all the time 'you must never be home'. We are busy, but we manage it pretty well. We've been doing it for so long.”

Troy will be joined on tour by daughter Jem, who has deferred university for a year to experience performing live. Troy has loved seeing his daughter on stage.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do at 18. I had no idea. I know she understands music is a wonderful way to make a living, and she knows it's not easy. I'd never paint a picture that it is easy, really. You have to work your arse off, just ask any kids trying to break through today, and it's a battle,” he said.

"Now I'm one of the older guys, it's a privilege to make music my living. I think music will be a big part of her life. Well, she's never had a choice really.”

With the Greatest Hits album out, his eldest son Clay now working in radio and Jem joining him on the road, Troy is at an age where he's ready for the next stage of life with wife Laurel, and sadly he's put his farm in Fernvale on the market.

"Yes, we've put the farm on the market. The kids are dating, and they don't want to hang out with mum and dad anymore,” he said.

"You have to work out where you want to spend your time and we're down to having just one horse, so it's a funny old time of life right now. We look at where it's going, and we have to downsize as its just Laurel and I now.

"I don't like talking about selling the farm to tell you the truth. I've become very attached to the Wivenhoe Pocket.

"It's only 10 acres and it pains me to think about it, but that's part of life. No one likes change, but it will affect me when we walk away.

"We might end up getting to the end of it and realising we need another farm, who knows?”

Troy will join headliners Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, and Thomas Rhett at CMC Rocks along with his old friend Kasey Chambers, which means anything could happen.

"I love doing festivals. I've made friendships at things like this that have lasted a lifetime,” he said.

"That's a good sign of the way people are; they are genuine.”