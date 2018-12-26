Trove of data a delight for buyers, developers and investors

A NEW Ipswich City Council website has opened a trove of information about every property in the region to assist buyers, developers and investors.

The new IKnow site recorded more than 9000 views within 24 hours of going live when it launched on October 30.

Ipswich City Council's planning department developed IKnow to improve public access to mapping information.

The new website is similar in capability to the mapping tools used by council staff.

"While PDOnline served the city well it was of limited value for the preparation of development applications or not easily understood," a spokesman for the council said.

The new interactive IKnow website streamlines searches such as road names, house numbers, suburbs, electoral boundaries and planning scheme zoning.

Users can search deeper for planning scheme overlays that include information that could affect a person's ability to develop a site such as bushfire risk, mining, flooding, overland flow paths, difficult topography and noise from RAAF Amberley aircraft.

The council expects the main users of the site will include home buyers, real estate agents, developers and investors.

"Importantly, users can layer information and make certain information transparent to help in the analysis of individual properties and areas," the spokesman said.

"The site has the capability to take the user anywhere within the local government area within seconds through a search or through navigation."

It also offers historical aerial images as far back as 1994.

"This valuable new tool is expected to evolve over time to include more data and council is open to suggestions on making available additional information or user interface improvements," the spokesman said.

"In the future, Ipswich City Council will be also seeking to improve the development application information presented on the website to make it easier for customers and the community to access information."