Troubled trains arrive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD Central Station has welcomed the state government's troubled new train carriages, with the first service arriving at about 5:30am on Monday.

The New Generation Rollingstock (NGR) rollout has been plagued by delays, redesigns and numerous budget blow-outs since the announcement of the project in 2013.

However, Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said that local trainspotters were excited for the area to receive the new six-car train sets this week.

"I'm told Queensland Rail has already received messages from exited train enthusiasts eager to catch a glimpse of the trains servicing these stations for the very first time,” he said.

"There are now 27 NGR trains fully commissioned and available for service across the South East Queensland network,” Mr Bailey said.

The Springfield to Kippa-Ring service is the fourth line to receive the trains, with the initial rollout occurring ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The trains caused controversy earlier this year when it was revealed that they did not comply with disability laws, but the Minister said that additional staff would ensure hassle-free boarding and disembarking for all customers.

"We are committed to providing boarding assistance for our customers and, from today, all stations along the Springfield and Redcliffe Peninsula lines will be staffed from first to last NGR service to ensure we accommodate this,” he said.

"This change will not only ensure customers requiring boarding assistance are supported from first to last NGR service, but will also boost our customer service presence at these stations for other queries or assistance customers may require which is a great customer outcome overall.”

Mr Bailey said rectification works were underway in consultation with the accessibility sector.

"This has been done through a series of co-design workshops to ensure that the modified trains will meet functional requirements for all customers, as well as meeting the compliance standards required by the Disability Standards for Accessible Public Transport (DSAPT),” he said.

Queensland Rail said that the rollout of the NGR on the Springfield line had gone as planned.