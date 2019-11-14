Menu
Hotel group's court bid to have charity shut down

by Anthony Marx
14th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
OPERATORS of a Cairns hotel head to the Supreme Court in Brisbane today in a bid to wind up a troubled former Aboriginal charity.

The Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort and its parent company, AAPC Properties, want liquidators appointed over the Gulf Aboriginal Development Company.

Established in 1997, the Burketown-based GADC acted as a clearing house to receive money from the Century Zinc Mine project, about 250km northwest of Mount Isa, and then distribute those funds to various native title groups.

But the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission revoked its charity registration in early 2017 and even made the action retrospectively applicable from July 2013.

New Century Resources helped resurrect the zinc mine near Lawn Hill last year and, for its troubles, won a three-year deferment of royalties payable to the State Government.

It acquired the mine in 2017 from previous owners MMG, which had shut down the operation the previous year.

City Beat left numerous messages for Novotel manager Scott Grant in an effort to get a bit more info but he did not respond. Neither did a spin doctor for AAPC.

A request for comment from the GADC also went unanswered and the organisation has not filed a defence in the court case.

