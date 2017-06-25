Trouble enough without another trip to moon

WHO will follow Stephen Hawking and return to the moon as Earth's clock runs out?

Hawking argues for the future of humanity.

Last year, according to Hawking, we had 1000 years left but this year he claims that we have only 100 years left.

There have been other predictions about our Earth.

In the second century BC, an increase in knowledge and travel is predicted in the last days (Daniel 12:4).

In the latter part of the first century it was written that in the last days that people would be apprehensive about what is happening in the world and in the heavens (Luke 21:25-26).

In Peter 3:10, which was written between 65 to 68 AD, greater detail is given.

"The heavens will disappear with a roar, the elements will be destroyed by fire, and the earth and everything done in it will be burned up.”

So whether you believe in God or do not believe in God, most seem to believe that the world will end. So where is the difference?

You can be like Hawking and bank on the head of the European Space Agency when he said in 2016 that a "moon village” would take 20 years to plan and construct or as a Christian, you can gain comfort from words written in AD 50 which said: "Do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

GLENDA CARROLL

Bundamba