Wet Christmas for FNQ with Tropical storm brewing

IT'S beginning to look a lot like a wet Christmas for North Queensland, as weather experts tip a 'tropical storm' in the Coral Sea to bring much-needed rain to the region this week.

Bureau of Meteorology's Lauren Pattie said the bureau was keeping an eye on a "weak little low" in the Coral Sea that will move towards the coast over the coming days.

"Along the east coast we also see a little bit more onshore flow and combined with that system moving in we'll see an increase in shower activity," Ms Pattie said.

"Particularly Tuesday and Wednesday there is some uncertainty into how the system will affect the coast; I expect to see an increase in shower activity but at this stage the system is definitely one to keep an eye on."

Forecast rain for Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Image: Bureau of Meteorology

Ms Pattie said the tropical north coast will see continued rain into Thursday, with multiple showers throughout the day not just a morning or afternoon downpour.

"We could see in a 24-hour period some places will see up to 50mm recorded," she said.

"Rain will fall in the usual places - the tablelands and elevated places between Cooktown and Cairns and Cardwell."

She said some of the modelling then has the system weakening, and if it does shift further south then Townsville would see an increase in much-needed rainfall.

The bureau's rain forecast currently shows the highest amount of rain falling between Cairns and Ingham, which could see between 25 and 50mm on Tuesday.

Areas between Townsville and Ingham are forecast to get anywhere from 5-25mm on Tuesday.

The next week looks set to bring much needed rain to North Queensland. Image: Windy.com

Windy.com has one weather model forecasting up to 60mm of rain to fall in areas around Ingham over the next five days.

Townsville-based 'citizen scientist' Wally's Weather is tipping some decent falls to come from the 'tropical storm' this week.

"What we need is for it to stay weak, and not tighten up into a tropical low for too long," Wally said.

"That will enable enough rain to be gathered around it but not so much it won't reach the tropical coast of Australia. It could stay there and meet the next SOI (Southern Oscillation Index) peak which would provide us with several days of rain just prior to Christmas.

"A high moving into the Tasman about the 16th plus another small monsoonal pulse near PNG should direct more showers further south of the Northern tropics but steady rain for the far Northern tropics for a week before Christmas."

6-day forecast

Monday: 24-33 degrees. Mostly sunny. Light winds.

Tuesday: 24-33 degrees. Partly cloudy. Slight (30%) chance of a shower, most likely in the afternoon.

Wednesday: 25-33 degrees. Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower.

Thursday: 24-33 degrees. Mostly sunny. Slight (20%) chance of a shower.

Friday: 24-34 degrees. Mostly sunny. Light winds.

Saturday: 25-33 degrees. Mostly sunny. Light winds.