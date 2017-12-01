Trophy fish expected as Wivenhoe hosts fishing comp

CAST OFF: The Reel Wivenhoe Classic fishing competition will be held in August next year.

FISHING: Somerset Regional Council will host the inaugural Reel Wivenhoe Classic, a non-professional fishing competition, on Wivenhoe Dam in August 2018.

Fishing Freshwater has been contracted to manage the event, which will be held on the weekend of August 18-19, 2018 at Logan's Inlet.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said this was fantastic news for the community.

A similar event at Wivenhoe was scheduled for July of this year, but a last minute hiccup with sponsorship saw it postponed until 2018.

"There was a lot of interest in the event when we were going to have it earlier this year so we are looking forward to a huge turnout for the 2018 event," Lehmann said.

Forest Hill angler John Noble was looking forward to the competition.

"This event is a great opportunity for locals to enjoy a social weekend of fishing, fun and competition right on their doorstep," Noble said.

"Typically winter is the best time of year to fish Wivenhoe if you're chasing bass.

"The cooler water suppresses the activity of the catfish that are prolific in the summer and the bass are normally schooling up in large numbers and feeding aggressively.

"Wivenhoe is home to some of the largest bass in the country and in conjunction with the time of the year this comp is being held, I'd expect to see some trophy fish caught."

For more information, follow Reel Wivenhoe Classic on Facebook or phone Somerset Regional Council on 54244000.