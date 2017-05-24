Trolleys taking over parking spaces

WE HAVE all driven in a parking space at a shopping centre to find we've been beaten there by a shopping trolley or two.

We've looked around for another space and shopping trolleys have gotten there first.

I've not yet had to race a trolley to a space, but sure enough it will happen some day.

If these driverless, brainless trolleys could be gotten only by inserting a coin, then boys would be so happy to return the trolleys to get the coins.

The brainless are those who leave the trolleys in car spaces.

BARRY BEETHAM

Ipswich

