Trolleys taking over parking spaces

WE HAVE all driven in a parking space at a shopping centre to find we've been beaten there by a shopping trolley or two.
We've looked around for another space and shopping trolleys have gotten there first.
I've not yet had to race a trolley to a space, but sure enough it will happen some day.
If these driverless, brainless trolleys could be gotten only by inserting a coin, then boys would be so happy to return the trolleys to get the coins.
The brainless are those who leave the trolleys in car spaces.
BARRY BEETHAM
Ipswich