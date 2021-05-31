Troll hunt: Researcher launches online bully project

Dr Jessica Marrington wants to learn about what makes online trolls tick.

The advent of the internet has changed the ball game for bullies and their unsuspecting victims, with a potentially damaging insult just a click of the keypad away.

Ipswich researcher Dr Jessica Marrington is preparing to embark on a real-life study in an effort to find out what makes trolls tick, and she needs young people to help.

The researchers have launched an online survey and are seeking participants aged 13-18 years who have a social media account.

The lead researcher at the University of Southern Queensland said trolling had increased and she wanted to gain an understanding of the frequency and reasons young people engage in that type of anti-social behaviour.

“The reason we are interested is because we believe this type of behaviour is increasing, research has been carried out into adults but nobody has ever really done any research into adolescents,” Dr Marrington said.

“Some data from the UK suggests one in three adolescents experiences online trolling while one in 10 engages in it.”

The University of Southern Queensland-led project will examine the relationship between trolling behaviours and individual characteristics such as personality, self-esteem, empathy, and general wellbeing.

Dr Marrington said the study would focus on the type of online behaviour that was harmful, “even if the perpetrator thinks it is funny”.

She said there was no fine line between banter and bullying and that she was looking at anti-social activity.

“Most young people carry out trolling because they think it is funny or harmless, but they may not know it can cause serious emotional and psychological harm to those affected,” she said.

Dr Jessica Marrington is conducting research into online trolling.

“It can lead to lowered self-esteem, anxiety, depression, and in some cases suicide.

“It is our hope the findings from this study will contribute to the development of evidence-based interventions and more effective education programs and resources on trolling for young people.”

The survey is anonymous and it is hoped respondents will be open and honest about their experiences online.

“This information will be extremely valuable in identifying which variables, such as empathy and self-esteem, are associated with trolling behaviour,” Dr Marrington said.

“These factors are key to being able to develop effective interventions that can minimise trolling behaviours, and therefore, reduce the incidences of adverse psychological effects on young Australians.”

For more information about the study and link to the survey can be found here.