Trivia night to raise money for flood victims

GREAT MOVIE: The Lion King might be one movie which you have to answer questions about at the Disney Trivia Night.

GREAT MOVIE: The Lion King might be one movie which you have to answer questions about at the Disney Trivia Night.

ARE you a fan of Disney movies?

Do you know every song from The Lion King by heart, or can you name all of the Disney princesses?

If you answered yes, head on down to the upcoming Disney trivia night at Limelight Cinemas on Friday, February 22.

The questions will be based on Walt Disney and Disney Pixar films which range from the 1930s to today.

If you grew up watching The Little Mermaid or Aladdin, and have seen some of the newest creations such as The Incredibles 2, then you could be crowned the winner of the trivia night.

You know you "Just can't wait to be King".

Limelight events and marketing manager Roshon Georgas said this was the third trivia event they had held.

"We started trivia mid way through last year as we wanted to use our great space for different activities, not just movies," she said.

"By using the big screens, it's really interactive for people to enjoy.

"Our team of staff are all Disney fans and have helped to put the questions together."

Some of the proceeds from the night will go towards helping people who have been left devastated by the floods in Townsville.

"We thought this would be a great way to help those poor people," Ms Georgas said.

"Eight years ago that was us when flood waters hit here, so I think it's important to lend a hand where we can."

There will also be themed food and drinks available on the night for purchase.

The event will be held from 7-10pm.

Tickets are $15 each, or $10 if you are a Legends Rewards member.

Book online at www.limelightcinemas.com.au. An online booking fee applies.