Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.
AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd. Peta McEachern
News

Triple tragedy devastates small community

Peta McEachern
22nd May 2020 10:12 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WESTERN Downs community woke up to tragic news as three lost their lives on Chinchilla Tara Rd last night, Thursday, May 21.

Daylight has revealed the extent of damaged caused in the horrific accident.

At about 5.50pm a Commodore sedan with five passengers travelling on Chinchilla Tara Road, Crossroads (eight kilometres south of Chinchilla) collided with a tree and caught on fire.

 

AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.
AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.

 

Two men from Tara, aged 35 and 36-years-old and a 40-year-old man from Dalby died at the scene.

The 42-year-old female driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Chinchilla Hospital.

The remaining passenger, a 49-year-old man from Tara sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Chinchilla Hospital.

 

AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.
AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.

 

The road was completely closed last night.

Emergency services were at the scene with investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit continuing.

 

AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.
AFTERMATH: Daylight reveals extent of crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd.

More Stories

chinchilla tara road crash editors picks road fatalities

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who are Ipswich’s 50 most influential people?

        premium_icon Who are Ipswich’s 50 most influential people?

        News COMING SOON: Join us in recognising the people making an impact on our city. We're once again listing the most influential people in Ipswich.

        Final call for Pet Parade entries

        premium_icon Final call for Pet Parade entries

        News Your last chance to get your pooch, cat or lizard entered

        Besties to lose their locks for amazing cause

        premium_icon Besties to lose their locks for amazing cause

        News They have already raised more than $5000

        IN COURT: Full names of 19 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 19 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court