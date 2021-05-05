Menu
Three thunderstorm cells move over southeast, bringing heavy rain
Weather

Triple threat: Late-night storms dump on southeast

by Nilsson Jones
5th May 2021 5:15 AM
Three thunderstorm cells have swept across southeast Queensland overnight, delivering brief but heavy downpours to the region.

Most of the action came between 10pm and 11pm, with Tingalpa receiving 43mm, Springwood 37mm and Mt Cotton 36mm during that time.

Elsewhere, Forestdale received 51mm in half an hour and Boonah 38mm in less than half an hour.

There were falls of 32mm within an hour near Logan, 26mm near Ipswich.

While there had earlier been warnings of the danger of flash flooding or large hail, there were no reports of major storm damage as of late last night.

The weather bureau said about 10.30pm storms would persist around Redland Bay and North Stradbroke Island before moving offshore.

 

 

 

 

 

Three storm fronts tear through southeast Queensland late on Tuesday night. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology
Three storm fronts tear through southeast Queensland late on Tuesday night. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

 

 

Originally published as Triple threat: Late-night storms dump on southeast

