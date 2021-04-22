Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Triple quarantine man finds creative hobby

by Rachael Rosel
22nd Apr 2021 2:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Could this be quarantine's most creative hobby? A man has been exposed by his partner for finding a unique way of spending his time while locked down in hotel quarantine.

Twitter user Tania Kenyon shared a serious of photos of her partner using the humble brown paper bag to form an array of different costumes.

 

 

The man has managed to turn himself into everything from a tennis player to a bushranger to a wizard with just the help of his brown meal bag.

Tania posted the photos explaining it was the result of an extended number of lockdowns.

"My partners 3rd stint in Aussie hotel quarantine is coming to an end, and so is the 'brown meal-bag quarantine costume competition'. Unsure if creative genius or just gone mad? #QuarantineLife #COVID-19"

 

 

In a separate tweet, Tania posted her partners array of competition.

Other creatives out there decided to put their own spin on the paper bag with underwater divers, Aladdin and even Borat coming out of the works.

The man has used the brown paper bag to his advantage. Source: Twitter @TaniaKenyon.
The man has used the brown paper bag to his advantage. Source: Twitter @TaniaKenyon.

 

Originally published as Triple quarantine man finds creative hobby

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus hobbies hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eagles to respect Anzac traditions tackling arch rivals

        Premium Content Eagles to respect Anzac traditions tackling arch rivals

        AFL Ipswich club with proud military foundations to hold special ceremonies before big afternoon of footy. See what’s happening at Limestone Park.

        Driver hospitalised after vehicle hits pole

        Premium Content Driver hospitalised after vehicle hits pole

        Breaking Traffic lights at the intersection are reportedly out following the crash

        Police trying to track down dangerous driver

        Premium Content Police trying to track down dangerous driver

        Crime The Ford Falcon was seen by police running through traffic lights and swerving...

        Serial flasher’s online activities breach conditions

        Premium Content Serial flasher’s online activities breach conditions

        Crime Richard Brian Campbell in court over breach