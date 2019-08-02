Triple murderer’s son jailed for shootings

Errol Graham Hayes is taken into custody in 2006.

THE son of the triple murderer who killed Brisbane lawyer-turned-drug addict Theresa Marchetti has been jailed for shooting two people, including one man in broad daylight at a suburban shopping centre.

In 2006, Errol Graham Hayes, the 38, was charged over the horrific murders of his 18-month-old son Joshua Marchetti, his former girlfriend Ms Marchetti and her boyfriend Mark Christensen.

The charges came after Hayes set their house alight at Annerley.

After a trial, he was convicted of all three murders and arson by the Brisbane Supreme Court and sentenced to life behind bars.

Today, Hayes' son Graham Errol Hayes, appeared in the same court over his own string of offences.

Hayes, who has the words "f--- off" tattooed in large letters on the back of his head, was handed a head sentence of seven years' jail after pleading guilty to charges including acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful wounding and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The court heard Hayes had previously been sentenced for his involvement in a crime spree that involved a robbery and driving erratically in a car with his child and partner.

He had been on parole for these offences at the time he shot another man he believed had slept with his partner, the court heard.

In October 2015, Hayes was smoking ice with a mate, looking at pictures of women the man had slept with, the court heard.

While scrolling through the gallery, Hayes believed he recognised his girlfriend, the court heard.

He left the Brisbane property before shooting the man in the pelvis with a shotgun as he turned to walk away.

The victim was forced to crawl up a flight of stairs to his home before his neighbours took him to hospital, the court was told.

The court heard in a separate incident one day later, Hayes was eating lunch with another man at a Clayfield shopping centre before leaving.

About 15 minutes later he returned and shot the man in the back, the court heard.

Hayes fled the Bonney Ave and Sandgate Rd shopping centre before dumping his car at Bridgeman Downs in Brisbane's north.

The victim flagged down a passer-by and was taken to hospital.

The court heard Hayes had also assaulted two prison guards while on remand, punching one repeatedly in the face because his son was not given clearance to attend the jail.

Hayes will be eligible for parole in 2022.

Ms Marchetti was struck off as a solicitor in 2004 after pleading guilty to 17 fraud and stealing charges, and was jailed for two months.

Before her death, she told the court she had developed an amphetamines habit after first taking the drug to help cope with her caseload as a criminal lawyer.