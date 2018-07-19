Menu
Three people killed, child hurt in horror crash

Rae Wilson
by
19th Jul 2018 2:12 AM | Updated: 7:41 AM

THREE people have died after a fiery head-on collision near Canberra overnight.

Just before 11.30pm last night emergency services were called to the Monaro Highway at Michelago, about 38km south of Queanbeyan, following reports two vehicles had collided head-on.

As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles caught fire.

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle also died at the scene.

Paramedics took a child to Canberra Hospital.

The ages of those involved are unknown at this stage.

Officers from Monaro Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Monaro Highway was closed in both directions and is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.

Fairfax reported that the collision involved a Ford Falcon sedan and a Citroen sedan.

An 11-year-old boy who was travelling in the Citroen was the only survivor.

It comes after a motorcycle rider died after being found unconscious near a crash scene in Queensland overnight.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and check www.livetraffic.com for the latest information.

