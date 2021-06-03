Menu
Neighbours have set up a fundraiser for a triple amputee and his carer who lost everything in a devastating house fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Triple amputee, carer ‘lost everything’ in fire

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
3rd Jun 2021 5:08 AM
A fundraiser has been launched for triple amputee and his carer who "lost everything" in a large house fire in Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Merthyr Rd in New Farm at 2.40pm on Wednesday where a house had caught alight.

The unit located in the back of the house on Merthyr Rd was gutted. Picture: GoFundMe
QFES Acting Inspector Darren Phease said five crews attended the scene, where the rear of the property had been "significantly damaged".

A GoFundMe page was set up by neighbour Emily Hurrey in the hours after the blaze to support the two men living in the house.

She said the residents, Charlie and Mick, had lived at the house for 15 years.

The scene of a house fire on Merthyr Road in New Farm.
"Charlie is a triple amputee and will need to replace his wheelchairs, prosthetics, medical supplies, etc, and Mick is his long time carer," she wrote.

"Mick is in hospital recovering from burns."

The page has raised $3,200 in five hours to support the men.

Police are investigating what caused the New Farm property to catch alight on Wednesday afternoon.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Triple amputee, carer 'lost everything' in New Farm fire

