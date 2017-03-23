TripAdvisor and Council partner in new tourism magazine

A PARTNERSHIP between Ipswich City Council and the world's largest travel site TripAdvisor will see the new Discover Ipswich magazine showcase the region's top attractions.

The magazine will showcase independent blogger reviews of high ranking sites on TripAdvisor and is set to be delivered to every home in Ipswich starting this weekend.

The independently rated high scores on TripAdvisor will get the best of the best attractions in the magazine.

It is the first time the magazine will be delivered to households, as well as Ipswich tourism operators and visitor information centres across Queensland and northern NSW.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said the partnership with TripAdvisor was an exciting development.

"What we've done is produce a magazine that not only promotes Ipswich to visitors but importantly it arms residents with everything they need to become destination advocates for our city," Cr Pisasale said.

"By partnering with TripAdvisor we've identified the best of the best and put in front of residents more than 100 things to do across Ipswich, with the average bubble ratings provided by TripAdvisor reviews.

"We want residents - new and existing - to support local businesses, explore their own backyard and share what Ipswich has to offer with their friends and family.

"Our residents can be our city's best ambassadors when it comes to spreading the word about Ipswich's great attractions; from delicious culinary delights to amazing outdoor adventures, unique heritage experiences and high energy thrills."

Cr Pisasale said the influx of tourists visiting Ipswich, combined with more residents choosing to spend their recreation time locally, would boost the economy and result in a big win for local businesses.

"We saw an extra $75m injected into the economy in 2016 by attracting an extra 103,000 domestic overnight visitors to Ipswich and we want to continue to build on that success," Cr Pisasale said.

Discover Ipswich can also be picked up at council customer service centres, libraries and visitor information centres.