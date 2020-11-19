Menu
Three men were lost in bushland near Helidon.
News

Trio winched to safety after lost, dehydrated in bushland

Michael Nolan
19th Nov 2020 4:02 PM
Rescuers winched three men to safety after they became lost in bushland near Helidon today.

The group went hiking on private land early yesterday but soon became disorientated after running out of water.

Police launched an extensive land search of the scrub near 17 Mile Rd, using SES volunteers, motorbikes and the Rescue 500 chopper.

The men were winched to safety about 3pm today..

One sustained a minor leg injury, while all three were dehydrated.

Darling Downs Country Patrol Inspector Danny Shaw said the incident served as a timely reminder to be prepared when heading into the bush.

“It is important to have enough water and a fully charged mobile phone,” he said.

“If someone is lost and their phone discharges, it makes it hard for us to locate them, because they cannot talk us in.”

As summer heats up, so too does the risk of dehydration.

“It can hit you like a brick,” he said.

“You get a pounding headache; you start vomiting and you get quite disorientated.”

The incident was the second time the Rescue 500 chopper was required to pluck a lost thrillseeker to safety in the past month. It was also called to an emergency rescue near Crows Nest after a trail bike rider crashed, injuring himself.

