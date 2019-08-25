Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rescuers have been called to help three climbers stuck on Mt Beerwah.
Rescuers have been called to help three climbers stuck on Mt Beerwah.
Breaking

Trio rescued after failing to finish dusk climb

Shayla Bulloch
25th Aug 2019 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE people had to be rescued off a Sunshine Coast mountain last night after not being able to "finish the climb".

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Mt Beerwah about 6.30pm on Saturday to reports of three climbers stuck up the mountain.

A spokesperson from QFES said crews set up an assistance line and the trio guided themselves down the mountain on foot and reached the carpark at 7.45pm.

Paramedics assessed all patients but nobody needed to be taken to hospital.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said the climbers were "not physically able to finish the climb".

breaking news editors picks mountian rescue mt beerwah qas qfes
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    No happy ending for Pisasale madam

    premium_icon No happy ending for Pisasale madam

    Crime A woman found guilty of running a prostition ring, and who was caught up in the investigation into former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, has a new legal dillema.

    Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    premium_icon Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    Politics Labor’s crackdown on protesters causes unrest within party

    Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

    premium_icon Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

    Crime A rising rugby league star has come crashing back down to earth

    Bomb squad called to Ipswich park

    premium_icon Bomb squad called to Ipswich park

    News Ipswich park shut down as bomb squad moves in.