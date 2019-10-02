Trio smashed way into terrified teen girl's house

The trio stole two video game consoles and alcohol from the house, fleeing in a hatchback fitted with false number plates.

AN IPSWICH thief who was part of a group that smashed its way into the house of a terrified teenager and stole property was later busted wading through the water of the Wild West Adventure Ride at the Gold Coast's Warner Bros Movie World.

Details emerged in Ipswich Magistrates Court this week when Antoine Colin Anderson, 18, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to entering a house and stealing at Maudsland on Friday, August 9; trespass at Warner Bros Movie World on August 9; and failing to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on August 23.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said Anderson was with two other young males when they broke into a Maudsland house just before 9am on August 9.

The offenders smashed several windows to gain entry, also damaging a security alarm.

The innocent girl caught up in the break-in was so frightened she locked herself in a garden shed to call triple-0.

The court heard the driver lost control of the getaway car and crashed, with the trio fleeing on foot into bushland.

Anderson later scaled the fence of Movie World at Oxenford.

Staff challenged the offenders, prompting Anderson to jump in the water of the Wild West Falls Adventure Ride.

The court was told police were quickly on the scene and were able to arrest him.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Anderson lived with his grandparents at Brassall.

He sought a probation order, saying Anderson would be assisted by having some supervision.

He had no income and was looking for work.

Mr Hoskin said Anderson didn't attend court in Southport because he had no transport from Ipswich.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum sentenced Anderson to a 10-month probation order.

Ross Irby