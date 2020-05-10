Trio robbery sentencing gets adjourned

THE sentencing of three men co-jointly charged with armed robbery have been delayed due to COVID-19 and lack of legal funds.

The matters of Iosia Joseph Fa’Amaile, 19, Meatuai Tapasu 26, and Benjamin Tomasi received a brief mentioned in Ipswich District Court before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

Each is charged with two counts of robbery when armed, in company at Redbank Plains on February 26, 2019.

Law clerk Lewis Hunter, appearing for Tomasi, appeared via phone-link and applied for an adjournment.

Mr Hunter cited the risk to prisoners of COVID-19 and that as a result of losing his job, Tomasi had been unable to fund legal counsel to represent him.

He sought for the matter to be adjourned until July to allow the funding issue to be resolved.

Lawyer Matthew Fairclough representing Tapasu said his client was ready to proceed but comfortable with an adjournment. He said he had been in jail but was now on bail.

Lawyer Dylan Hans for Fa’Amaile sought for the sentence date to remain as listed, saying his client was 19 and keen to finalise matters.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams said she was instructed that it was a matter where an actual prison term was not out of range.

Judge Horneman Wren said that on COVID-19 guidelines the Queensland courts were operating on all three should be adjourned. He noted that prosecution submissions would likely be made that a term of actual prison was in range and may be ordered.

The sentence date set for May 14 was vacated and all matters adjourned for mention to June 9 for an update.