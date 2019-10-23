Trio rams vehicle into Orion, smashes into jewellery store

Police are searching for three people after they attempted to break in and steal from a jewellery store at a Springfield shopping centre.

The trio rammed a vehicle into the roller doors of one of the entrances at Orion Springfield Central at 4am this morning.

They proceeded to break into the Prouds store using sledge hammers. The group was disturbed by workers in the centre and fled the scene before they managed to steal anything.

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Link on 131 444.

It's one of many jewellery stores to be hit across the southeast.

Three men allegedly ram-raided a store at Logan Hyperdome earlier this month before smashing glass displays with a sledge hammer and taking off with bags of jewellery.

The trio drove an alleged stolen car through the shopping centre's food court before smashing into the shop doors.

The car was later located on fire at Shailer Park.

A jewellery store at Redbank Plaza was also targeted last week.

Police alleged two men smashed the front window of the store before stealing goods from the shop's display.

A 17-year-old boy faces charges in relation to the incident including driving a motor vehicle without a licence, stealing, receiving tainted property, driving an unregistered vehicle and two counts of enter premises.