Trio of systems to bring fresh rain deluge

A triple whammy of weather systems is descending on Australia ensuring summer is banished as even more rain heads our way.

If you were hoping for the incessant rain to end and summer to get back to being, well, summery - there is bad news.

While this weekend might bring a "brief reprieve" to the soggy conditions in some parts of the country, a fresh front of rain is expected to deliver a new batch of drenching moisture next week.

"Do not put that umbrella away, the gloomy conditions are here to stay," said Sky News Weather meteorologist Alison Osborne.

"Two rain bands are sweeping through the south east which are converging delivering a deluge."

And it's not just the south east. Darwin is currently at the height of the monsoon season; a tropical low is galloping through northern Queensland and a cyclone could form over north western Western Australia.

On Friday, the wet weather will continue over Victoria with a severe weather warning for torrential rain from Melbourne north to the New South Wales border including Ballarat, Bendigo and Wodonga. Thunderstorms are a possibility today in this area. Northern Tasmania could also get a soaking.

On Friday afternoon, emergency services recorded more than 400 calls for help as rain ravaged Victoria.

"A high pressure system will sweep through following the rain band which will bring a brief reprieve," said Ms Osborne.

The rain should then head into NSW on Saturday with heavier falls and storms concentrated west of the Dividing Range, including Canberra, but rain will be seen up and down the coast.

"However, another rain band next week will be even more significant and will bring another round of gusty showers," said Ms Osborne.

"By Tuesday, a cut-off low looks likely to develop in the south east bringing further heavy rain and strong winds - that said, there's some uncertainty where the low will form, and therefore also the heaviest rains on Tuesday."

Saturating rain hits Melbourne midsummer. Avoiding puddles at Flinders st. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Melbourne could see up to 35mm of rain on Friday with more showers on Saturday. Sunday will see a gap from the rain but that moisture should return on Monday with up to 15mm on Tuesday. Temperatures will be stuck around the low twenties with a spike to 27C on Monday ahead of the fresh rain.

Rain will begin to clear from Hobart on Saturday leading into a dry Sunday. But just like Melbourne, the showers will ease back on Monday with as much as 25mm in the gauge on Tuesday. The mercury will bounce around from 20-25C maximums.

There won't be much escape from the rain in a drizzly Canberra with showers a possibility on most days, although Sunday could be the driest with only a small amount of precipitation. Again, Tuesday is the day to watch out for with 20mm set to descend on the capital. Relatively warm, reaching 29C on Monday.

Sydney will be top out most days in the high twenties, getting to 28C on Saturday.

Scattered showers are forecast on the weekend but up to 10mm is expected on Tuesday as the low pressure system sweeps through. Heavier falls may occur on the mid north coast and from the Illawarra south.

Two tropical lows and a double band of rain could bring much fresh moisture across Australia in the coming days. Picture: Sky News Weather.

Brisbane will only see a few spits and spots here and there over the next few days with temperatures reaching into the thirties. However, it could be wetter in the north of the state as a tropical low heads over from the Gulf of Carpentaria towards the Pacific.

This is likely to form into a cyclone over the coming days as the warm tropical seas crank up its momentum. However, it should be far enough offshore not to cause a huge amount of drama to eastern Australia.

The same can't be said for a tropical low currently careering down the coast of north west Western Australia.

That could well bubble up into a cyclone in the next few days as it travels along the WA coast bringing "soaking rain" to the Kimberley, said Ms Osborne.

Broome is looking at a consecutive days of 45 -100mm, with it only getting significantly drier towards the middle or end of next week. If this system does form into a cyclone the rainfall totals could head northwards.

"In Darwin, the monsoon is persisting," said Ms Osborne. "It's currently the wettest part of the wet season and the rain is truly settling in."

Thunderstorms are likely every day across the Top End with the gauge filling up to as high as 50mm each day. Temperatures should peak around 30C.

Perth's hot, hot summer shows no sign of ending. Multiple days of 30C plus are on the cards with three days topping out at 37C from Monday.

Adelaide won't be as warm but it will be dry. Some cloud over the South Australian capital leading into next week with maximums in the high to mid-twenties, potentially hitting 29C on Sunday.

A cooler change should come through on Tuesday when it will struggle to get to 21C.

Originally published as Trio of systems to bring fresh rain deluge