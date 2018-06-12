Trio of Greats receive inaugural awards

AN entrepreneurial businessman with a passion for Greater Springfield, a young sportswoman making a name for herself on the international circuit and a group of volunteers fostering community have been named as the Jordan electorate's first Greats.

State ALP member for Jordan Charis Mullen launched the inaugural Jordan Greats - Queensland Day Awards this year and was honoured to recognise its first recipients.

Springfield tennis ace Ashleigh Barty - who last week faced off against Serena Williams at the French Open - received the Jordan Great Young Person medallion.

The 22 year old from Springfield first swung a tennis racquet at five years of age and she became a household name when she reached the third round of the Australian Open in 2017.

Now ranked seventeenth in the world, Barty is inching closer to her career goal of cracking the top 10.

Springfield's Ashleigh Barty reacts during her women's singles first round match on May 29, 2018. IMAGE: AFP PHOTO/ CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

Ms Mullen said Barty was an obvious choice for the Jordan Greats Award.

"Few young people in our electorate have achieved as much as this superstar tennis champ," she said.

Another Greater Springfield local, IGA Springfield Lakes owner Terry Slaughter, was awarded the Jordan Great Individual medallion.

"Terry has been a massive contributor in the Jordan electorate," Ms Mullen said.

"Through his local business, Terry is well known for providing food vouchers for people in need through his partnership with Westside Community Care. He is also extremely active in supporting local charities, schools and community groups."

Mr Slaughter hoped to better his team's fundraising record of $40,000 at this year's CEO Sleep-out.

Terry Slaughter, owner of Springfield IGA.

Gailes Community House was named Jordan's greatest community group. Now in its sixteenth year, the community hub is run by volunteers who provide a safe and welcoming environment that offers programs and services for the wider community.

Gailes Community House co-ordinator Cassie Paton said the award signified strength within the community.

"The Gailes Community House is established, driven and supported by Gailes residents … which makes this award even more significant as it recognises the hard work and commitment of the residents of this community," she said.

Gailes Community House is at 30 Karina St, Gailes.

Ms Mullen will present the Gailes team with the community award at the group's sixteenth birthday celebration on June 30.

"The Jordan electorate is home to many inspiring individuals and community groups worthy of recognition for their outstanding achievements", Ms Mullen said.

"We had strong entries from across the electorate which certainly made the judging very difficult."