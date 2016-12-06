37°
Trio in court over alleged Metropole Hotel police assault

Emma Clarke
6th Dec 2016 12:53 PM

THREE people charged after police were allegedly assaulted outside the Hotel Metropole in November appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Nathan Bernard Daniels, 28, Teena Aroha Parker, 35, and Courtney Jean Short, 22, are charged with a combined 10 charges after multiple police were allegedly assaulted at 1.30am on October 28.

A female sergeant was transported to hospital with minor injuries after she was allegedly pushed and hit her head on the pavement.

Short is charged with two counts each of serious assault police and obstruct police and one count of wilful damage of police property.

Parker is charged with two counts of serious assault police and one count of obstruct police.

Daniels is charged with one count each of public nuisance and obstruct police.

All three had their bail enlarged and will next appear in court in later this month and early next year.

