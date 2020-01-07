Trio gains experience in Paul Pink Shield

CRICKET: Three Ipswich Logan Hornets second graders are gaining truly invaluable experience as members of the Paul Pink Shield under-15s outfit.

Formed in 2017/18 in response to the staggering growth in the women’s game, the Youth Girls’ competition is played in a T20 format under the same rules as the Jodie Field’s second grade premiership and provides a clear pathway for players between community youth cricket and seniors.

During the competition teams contest a number of games under lights at Wests’ Chelmer sports ground.

Wests claimed the maiden title before being beaten by a strong Gold Coast Dolphins last year in the decider.

Felicity Koch, Macy Hauser and Keely Freiberg will be hoping to help the Hornets to upset their more-fancied opponents.

Second grade coach Leanne Bichel said it was a great opportunity for the young talents to compete against girls of their own age and refine skills on which they had been working.

“It is a chance for them to develop a taste of what grade cricket is like,” she said.