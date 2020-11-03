Trio faces trafficking charges after cops find $104,000 cash

Van Tuan Nguyen has been refused bail on drug trafficking charges.

Van Tuan Nguyen has been refused bail on drug trafficking charges.

A MARRIED Ipswich couple remains in custody after police swooped on their home, allegedly discovering nearly $104,000 in cash.

Covert police taps on the husband's mobile phone apparently triggered the raid, with detectives alleging the couple were trafficking ice and cannabis.

A third person who police will allege was involved in drug offending was refused bail on Monday when the matters went before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

The couple, Roslyn Marlene Watkins, 46, from Collingwood Park, and Michael Sydney Edgar Watkins, 46, are each charged with trafficking dangerous drugs in Ipswich between July 2020 and September 29, 2020.

Roslyn Watkins is charged with 24 counts of supplying dangerous drugs. Her bail application was unsuccessful.

Michael Watkins is charged with 69 counts of supplying dangerous drugs. He did not seek bail.

Van Tuan Nguyen, 38, from Redbank Plains, is charged with drug trafficking between July 10, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and 18 other mostly drug related offences. His bail application was refused.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police opposed bail and it would be alleged Roslyn Watkins offended when on bail for other drug charges.

"It is very serious," Sgt Dick said.

"It is not alleged that it is low-level street offending. It involves large amounts of methylamphetamine and cannabis and well into the thousands of dollars."

High profile defence lawyer Terry O'Gorman sought bail for Roslyn Watkins, saying she was her husband's paid carer as he has a significant heart condition.

The court heard they have been married 27 years.

Mr O'Gorman said he had been able to evaluate police allegations that identify some $30,000 in sales of cannabis, and about $12,000 for methylamphetamine.

He said police were alleging she acted as a subsidiary to her husband, and that the recorded phone calls were on her husband's phone.

The intercepted phone calls had identified four other people, including Nguyen.

"It is conceded that $105,000 was found upstairs in an office. There is no evidence she was aware of that money," Mr O'Gorman said.

"There is no evidence put forward that she was part of an organised crime gang.

"Neither knew they were being telephone intercepted.

"She instructs she has an ice habit. She has a behavioural pattern that might suggest that."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the phone intercepts revealed an attempted use of a code.

He said there was evidence that Roslyn Watkins may have filled the role of middleman in the alleged operation.

Mr Kinsella said police were alleging officers found $103,960 cash secreted inside a movie projector in an office.

He said he found Roslyn Watkins to be an unacceptable risk and refused bail.

Matters for both Michael and Roslyn Watkins were adjourned to November 25.

Van Tuan Nguyen appeared from the watch house via video link to make his bail application through his lawyer Alan Phillips.

Mr Phillips said Nguyen was granted strict bail by the Supreme Court in Brisbane on October 30, only to be arrested the next day when police searched his Redbank Plains home.

He had received bail on a methylampehatmine drug charge and possession of a shortened firearm in public.

Mr Kinsella said on interpretation of the police intercepts, it could link Nguyen as being a person supplying or sourcing drugs to Michael Watkins.

Mr Kinsella said there was reference to the drug Subutex, and mention of "shooting a person".

Finding there was a risk of reoffending, Mr Kinsella refused his bail.

His matters were also adjourned to November 25.