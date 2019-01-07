Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CCTV: Police charged three people over a series of armed robberies.
CCTV: Police charged three people over a series of armed robberies. QPS Media
Crime

Trio faces court after four stick-ups in one weekend

Lachlan Mcivor
by
7th Jan 2019 6:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE MEN have appeared before court in relation to a string of robbery offences across Ipswich, Brisbane and Logan.

Tylor Huckel, Craig Nash and Christopher Gabriel had their matters adjourned until later this month after they faced Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Police had been investigating a series of allegedly linked armed robberies, which started with a 28-year-old man being threatened by three people after arriving home at Mount Gravatt East on Friday night.

One of the three offenders, allegedly armed with a firearm, removed him from the vehicle and assaulted him before the group fled in the stolen car.

The same vehicle was then linked to an attempted robbery of a service station at Woodridge about midnight.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a service station in Hillcrest half an hour later.

It will be alleged the same group then targeted a service station at Capalaba about 2.15am, where an attendant was threatened with a firearm.

The group is also alleged to have committed armed robbery at the Coles Express service station at Redbank on Sunday night.

The matters were adjourned until Wednesday, January 30.
 

ipswich court ipswich crime robbery offences
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Stockman signs up for shot at seat of Wright

    premium_icon Stockman signs up for shot at seat of Wright

    Politics MATTHEW Tomlinson has thrown his rather hard-to-miss hat into the ring to become the new Katter's Australian Party candidate.

    Bank promises to reopen branch

    premium_icon Bank promises to reopen branch

    News Customers left wondering after doors close unexpectedly

    Council backs moves to fix ageing highway

    premium_icon Council backs moves to fix ageing highway

    Council News Population, tourism boom brings 6% increase in traffic volumes

    $40 spend is all you need to catch bull sharks here

    premium_icon $40 spend is all you need to catch bull sharks here

    Fishing All you need is some cheap fishing gear to reel them in

    Local Partners