Trio faces court after four stick-ups in one weekend

CCTV: Police charged three people over a series of armed robberies. QPS Media

THREE MEN have appeared before court in relation to a string of robbery offences across Ipswich, Brisbane and Logan.

Tylor Huckel, Craig Nash and Christopher Gabriel had their matters adjourned until later this month after they faced Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Police had been investigating a series of allegedly linked armed robberies, which started with a 28-year-old man being threatened by three people after arriving home at Mount Gravatt East on Friday night.

One of the three offenders, allegedly armed with a firearm, removed him from the vehicle and assaulted him before the group fled in the stolen car.

The same vehicle was then linked to an attempted robbery of a service station at Woodridge about midnight.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a service station in Hillcrest half an hour later.

It will be alleged the same group then targeted a service station at Capalaba about 2.15am, where an attendant was threatened with a firearm.

The group is also alleged to have committed armed robbery at the Coles Express service station at Redbank on Sunday night.

The matters were adjourned until Wednesday, January 30.

