Trio brings up happy half-ton

MILESTONE: (from left) Cheryl and John Richter, Del and Rod Lucas, Val and Ray Lucas celebrated their 50th anniversaries together at the weekend.

MAKING it to your 50th anniversary is an increasingly rare feat these days and well worth a celebration.

For Ipswich couples Cheryl and John Richter, Del and Rod Lucas, and Val and Ray Lucas, there were three times as many reasons to mark the occasion.

Brothers Rod and Ray, along with their dear old friend John, have been friends since working together at the Dinmore meatworks in the early 1960s.

Their lives followed a similar trajectory from that point on, all getting married within a year of each other and going on to have big, happy families.

When the couples caught up for a 25th anniversary celebration in Brisbane back in 92, they promised to do it all again if they ever made it to 50 years, and that's exactly what they did on Saturday night.

The couples brought their kids along for a big get-together at the PA Hotel.

Mr Richter said he was waiting for a job in the police when he started working at the meatworks in about 1963.

While there, he managed to hook up his mate Ray with his wife-to-be Val.

Val and Ray married at St Thomas' Church North Ipswich on May 13, 1967; exactly a year after they first met.

Val recalled their first date at the Ipswich Show.

"Ray won me a koala which I still own to this day, it is older than our marriage but it has been well looked after,” Mrs Lucas said.

The couple went on to have three children.

Mrs Lucas said the only advice she could pass on was to show faith and commitment in your partner.

"Commitment is sadly lacking these days,” she said.

"Life can get difficult but you've got to stick with it.”

Mr and Mrs Richter were married barely a month later; on June 24, 1967 at Sacred Heart Booval.

They met at one of John's other pre-police jobs, the Ipswich Woollen Mills.

The couple had two children, a boy and a girl.

Out of the trio of couples, Del and Rod Lucas have been married the longest.

They tied the knot at the former Congretional Church at Booval - now the place where people are known to congregate and worship deep fried chicken - on November 5, 1966.

Del and Rod first met at Jim Gardner pool on Australia Day, 1966.

They had two sons and two daughters.

Rod said the get-together on Saturday was "absolutely brilliant”.

He had some pretty simple words to explain the longevity of his union with Del.

"I think it was passed down from our parents. They were really rock solid,” he said.