Trio breaks in, assaults elderly pair

IPSWICH detectives are hunting a trio of offenders who broke into the home of an elderly couple on Monday morning.

Police said the victims were woken by a noise at the front door of their home on Karrabin-Rosewood Rd about 6.30am.

The 73-year-old man opened the front door and saw two women and a man.

The male offender demanded money and the victim replied he didn't have any and closed and locked the door, but the three offenders than entered through a rear sliding door.

Police said the male offender waved a machete around. One of the female offenders was armed with a bottle of liquid, which she squirted on the 73-year-old-man before threatening to set him on fire.

The 71-year-old woman from the house was assaulted by one of the female offenders who kicked her multiple times to the side of her head.

The offenders left the home in a dark blue Holden Astra, possibly a 2000 model.

Police believe the offenders' car had a dent over the rear tail light and a cracked windscreen.

The male offender was described as having olive skin, a solid build, shoulder-length, shaggy, dark hair and was about 185cm tall. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with dark-coloured pants.

One of the women was described as having olive skin, a heavy build, dark-brown, wavy, shoulder-length hair, and was about 160cm tall.

The second woman was described as having long, dirty-blonde hair, fair skin with a thin build. She was about 160cm tall.

The 73-year-old man received minor lacerations to his hand and head.

The 71-year-old woman received a suspected broken finger and lacerations and swelling to her head.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time, or anyone with dashcam vision of the car involved in the offence.

Anyone with information that could assist police should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.