School deputy forced to resign over a haircut

A PRESTIGIOUS Melbourne school is facing a fierce backlash for sacking its deputy headmaster after he gave one student a haircut.

Rohan Brown was forced to resign from Trinity Grammar School, where he has worked for 30 years, after he was filmed cutting a student's hair the day before the school's photo day.

Council chairman Roderick Lyle told parents the principal had left the Melbourne school, issuing a statement saying his actions were "inconsistent with community expectations in this day and age".

The move prompted a huge backlash, with parents threatening to pull their children out of the school.

The deputy principal was filmed cutting the student's hair.

More than 800 people attended a special meeting on Friday night calling on the school to bring back Mr Brown, the ABC reported.

Meanwhile an online petition called "Bring Brownie Back" has over 3000 signatures.

It claimed that "152 teaching and support staff had left the school in the past four years".

The commenters are supportive of Mr Brown, with several warning that the school will "fall apart" without him.

Students held mass protests over the decision, walking out of class during the day and chanting "Brownie, Brownie, return Brownie" at lunchtime.

Mr Brown told the Herald Sun he hoped he could return, expressing his support for his students.

"For almost 30 years I've tried to give as much as I can to the school and I'd like to keep going," he said

"I do very much love the school and I bleed green and gold.

"I sincerely hope the boys are not affected by it and I'm hoping to see them and the staff soon - I'd like to still support them.

"The boys are more important than this."

News.com.au has contacted Trinity Grammar School for comment.