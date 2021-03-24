Trifecta for fans: Harry stays on to plan major events

WILLOWBANK Raceway operations manager Harry Rowsell was planning to retire today before setting off on a trip around Australia.

However, he's bunkering down for another three months to assist preparing three major events that drag racing fans crave after last year's COVID cancellations.

The events include the Raceway's major attraction, the Winternationals, which are scheduled for a comeback from June 10-13.

Before that, the Raceway is venue for the Super Thunder extravaganza over Easter. Professional brackets and a Sportsman championship round are planned for that meeting on April 2 and 3.

The third leg of the trifecta is Willowbank Raceway's involvement in an Ipswich City Council-supported "Trains, Plains and Automobiles'' festival in early May.

Raceway officials are organising an exhibition and trade show on Sunday, May 2, after separate train and 100 year RAAF Amberley celebrations are held on the Saturday.

Rowsell is thrilled to see a series of high quality drag racing events being planned after Willowbank Raceway officials had to cancel them last year due to COVID.

"There's a lot of stuff and it's very busy for us,'' Rowsell said, knowing how important the events are to the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct and city.

Willowbank Raceway operations manager Harry Rowsell has extended his service with three major events coming up. Picture: Rob Williams



Rowsell, 67, has been involved with the not-for-profit organisation since the Winternationals in 1991. He started as a volunteer.

He has been operations manager since 2017 in his second major stint with the Raceway.

However, he is staying on longer than anticipated after the recent loss of Raceway CEO Blair Conaghan, who accepted another position. Conaghan started his work at the Raceway last August.

"With Blair moving on, I couldn't walk away with three majors coming up,'' Rowsell said.

He said the hope was to find a new CEO before the Winternationals.

Rowsell has pushed his retirement back to July 2 after he and his wife earlier bought a caravan planning to get away this month.

"When I finish, we're just going to take off and see the country,'' he said.

But true to his passion for motorsport, the operations manager is getting on with the job before that adventure.

He said interest in next month's Easter Super Thunder series was on par with pre-COVID numbers.

"The competitor entries are closed - it's is mid 140s - which we are really happy with,'' Rowsell said.

The Easter meet is the third biggest behind the Winternats and New Year series.

The operations manager said having entries and spectator bookings made online had helped officials monitor how events were progressing.

"Part of our Industry Return To Play COVID Safety Plan, we are 100 per cent online now,'' he said.

"We can track numbers more closely.''

Rowsell said the Winternationals would also revitalise drag racing interest and provide valuable revenue for the city.

"The event for 2020, had it run, we were looking at a five-day event - adding an extra day,'' he said.

"However, with COVID, we'll take the safe option and we're running it back to four days.''

Top Fuel Bike racer Chris Matheson. Picture: Dave Reid/dragphotos.com.au

The Winternationals will be the final round of the 400 Thunder series, featuring the popular Top Fuelers and a host of professional brackets.

More than 500 cars and motorcycles from around the country are traditionally entered.

Rowsell said with state borders reopened, the big hope was to bolster the quality of fields and allow more interstate spectators to enjoy the event.

The possibility of overseas teams also returning was an exciting prospect.

The third event involving Willowbank Raceway is the "automobiles'' component of the May celebrations.

That follows the train history at the Workshops Rail Museum and the 100th anniversary RAAF displays.

A Queensland Auto Spectacular will be the main feature at the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct.

"So we make up the third leg of the trifecta,'' Rowsell said.

"The drag racing component of that day is actually quite small. It's more about significant car shows. We do trade alleys, we do big sales and things like that.''

About 5000 people have attended past shows at the Willowbank site.

Tickets for major Willowbank events will be available at: willowbankraceway.com.au