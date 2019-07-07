Menu
Western Pride striker Michael Morrow ignited his team's 6-0 victory over Sunshine Coast in a crucial NPL win. Chris Simpson
Soccer

Trifecta enhances Ipswich club's winning Pride

David Lems
by
7th Jul 2019 12:55 PM

THE Western Pride senior men's team 6-0 victory completed a winning trifecta for the Ipswich state league club.

Pride's under-20 side beat Sunshine Coast 3-1 with livewire player Ayman Adam celebrating his second goal with a stunning aerial flip.

Pride's under-18 boys earlier won by the same margin at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

That match was called off early when a Sunshine Coast player needed ambulance treatment after suffering a serious knee injury.

In Saturday night's crucial men's clash, Pride striker Michael Morrow set the tone for his team's all-out attack by pouncing on a through ball, steadying and slotting the ball past the Coast goalkeeper in the first minute.

Hat-trick hero Zelfy Nazary capitalized on the perfect start by nailing a penalty after striker Alex Parsons was brought down in the box.

Nazary added his second just before halftime with a super strike.

He completed his hat-trick after the break with Parsons also delivering a splendid shot to put Pride up 5-0.

Mustafa Jafari was awarded a goal spectators thought Nazary had scored.

ipswich football ipswich football news michael morrow npl western pride zelfy nazary
Ipswich Queensland Times

