Trifecta enhances Ipswich club's winning Pride
THE Western Pride senior men's team 6-0 victory completed a winning trifecta for the Ipswich state league club.
Pride's under-20 side beat Sunshine Coast 3-1 with livewire player Ayman Adam celebrating his second goal with a stunning aerial flip.
Pride's under-18 boys earlier won by the same margin at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.
That match was called off early when a Sunshine Coast player needed ambulance treatment after suffering a serious knee injury.
In Saturday night's crucial men's clash, Pride striker Michael Morrow set the tone for his team's all-out attack by pouncing on a through ball, steadying and slotting the ball past the Coast goalkeeper in the first minute.
Hat-trick hero Zelfy Nazary capitalized on the perfect start by nailing a penalty after striker Alex Parsons was brought down in the box.
Nazary added his second just before halftime with a super strike.
He completed his hat-trick after the break with Parsons also delivering a splendid shot to put Pride up 5-0.
Mustafa Jafari was awarded a goal spectators thought Nazary had scored.