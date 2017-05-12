24°
Lifestyle

Ipswich's tricky intersections, and how to avoid trouble

Andrew Korner
| 12th May 2017 2:22 PM Updated: 3:12 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVER find yourself sitting blank faced at an intersection full of cars, wondering who has right of way?

In theory it shouldn't happen, but those of us who have been driving for a few years know that certain little spots in Ipswich can throw some people into a panic, especially when it gets busy.

There are a couple of classic scenarios that we've identified here at the QT, through our combined years of experience of commuting across the city, that we believe need a bit of further explaining.

To do the explaining, we've sought help from Ipswich police district Inspector Keith McDonald

1. Omar and Roderick St intersection, West Ipswich.

 

The intersection of Omar and Roderick Streets, Ipswich.
The intersection of Omar and Roderick Streets, Ipswich.

Scenario: Stop sign and give-way sign facing. Driver at give-way sign can only turn right, but must give way to driver at stop sign, who is usually going straight ahead onto Omar St.

Potential problems: Driver turning right on Roderick St fails to give way. Driver going straight ahead doesn't realise they have right of way. Confusion and aggressive gesticulation ensues.

Solution: Patience. Knowledge of road rules. Communication with other driver via eye contact, or polite wave.

Insp McDonald says: If you are going straight ahead off Limestone St onto Omar St, you have right of way after coming to a complete stop at the stop sign. The person coming off Omar St has to give way because they are crossing the path of the other driver.

2. Dudleigh and Clifton St intersection, Booval

Scenario: Your classic four-way stop sign.

Potential problems: Four cars all stopped at same time, with nobody knowing who gets to go first. Two or more pushy drivers together at same time can spell disaster.

Solution: If intersection is loaded with cars, right of way goes by order of arrival, bearing in mind that all drivers must come to a complete stop before proceeding. Remember to always give way to your right.

 

Inspector Keith McDonald addressing the media at Yamanto Police Station regarding an incident at North Ipswich Reserve following the rugby league grand final yesterday. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times
Inspector Keith McDonald addressing the media at Yamanto Police Station regarding an incident at North Ipswich Reserve following the rugby league grand final yesterday. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times Inga Williams

Insp McDonald says: If all four vehicles come up to the intersection at the same time, you generally need to assess if one of them arrived a few seconds before the others. That will then allow the other three vehicles to go in order of who has to give way to their right. If you find yourself sitting there looking at each other, show some courtesy and either wave each other on politely, or gently roll forwards to get the ball rolling. Don't flat foot it though.

Inspector McDonald said one of the most prevalent issues with drivers everywhere was a failure to understand how to indicate properly at roundabouts. His advice to us all? "Don't trust indicators. Failing to give way to another driver based on the fact that they were indicating to turn, but didn't, will not hold up as a defence. We see this all the time."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich intersections road rules road safety

Just In

Five of Ipswich's creepiest ghost stories

Five of Ipswich's creepiest ghost stories

AS QUEENSLAND’S oldest provincial city it’s no surprise Ipswich buildings and landmarks are surrounded by a few spooky tales.

'Significant' weather event to bring rain to Ipswich

A 'significant rain event' is on the cards for next week, according to some weather watchers.

"There's going to be a lot of instability in the atmosphere"

Check out Ipswich football team's star signing

Former Western Pride footballer Lincoln Rule (left) has signed with the Ipswich City Bulls.

Former NPL player joins Bulls

Why saying thank you can go a long way

Local volunteers attend the Volunteer Recognition Afternoon Tea event by Oxley MP, Milton Dick.

Volunteers gather for afternoon tea in their honour

Local Partners

Ipswich Show calling on all 'Busted hats' for new section

Stories galore to be found in headwear which will feature at show

Legends of league to bring hope and joy

FOOTY FEVER: Wayne Finch, Brendon Marshall and Craig Teevan show Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale the finer points of a rugby league scrum ahead of the Legends of League game on June 2.

Ipswich to welcome game's greats for clash and community visits

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: This One Time at Band Camp perform for the large crowd at ANZAC Park on New Year's Eve. Adrian Brookes, Craig Walsh, Scott Rub and Seb Harris. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

The latest from the city's live music scene

Why Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich

Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich next week.

FITNESS mogul to inspire next generation to stay healthy

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

NETFLIX refused to carry controversial documentary The Red Pill. The film will be screened in Nimbin on May 19.

Experiment blues rockers all fired up for year ahead

ECLECTIC: Ipswich band Fire and Whistle Theory.

IPSWICH band Fire and Whistle theory may be the next big thing

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

How much Kim Kardashian can make from one post

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Ever wondered how much the Kardashians make on social media?

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Limestone Ridges is the place to be!

481 Limestone Ridges Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 1 6 SOLD UNDER THE...

LAST CHANCE TO VIEW BEFORE AUCTION-PLEASE CALL ME TO BOOK IN A TIME THIS WEEK! Make no mistakes here, this rare find is presented to sell at Auction! A lifestyle...

GREAT INVESTMENT HIGH ON THE HILL

82 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 2 1 1 SOLD UNDER THE...

This quintessential Queenslander oozes charm and appeal from a bygone era. With a picket fence, traditional faÃ§ade, polished timber floor boards, VJ walls, and a...

POST WAR CHARMER IN IDYLLIC LOCATION

12 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 SOLD PRIOR TO...

This character filled post war home is nestled in one of Ipswich's finest pockets. Surrounded by an abundance of renovated homes and tree lined streets this is...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $489,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

HUGE LUXURY HOME on over an Acre of Riverfront Land

135 Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305

House 5 2 2 $469,000

THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME complete with MEDIA ROOM, CHILDREN'S RETREAT and HUGE BACK YARD stretching long & straight to the River's Edge (5218SQM Block). This...

Four Bedrooms For The Price Of Three!

16 Blanck Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Situated on a 731m2 block on a quiet Street that ends in a cul-de-sac connected to the Bethany Private Primary School, this genuinely rare 4-bedroom home is ready...

Sale or Lease - 1,280m2* Industrial Warehouse + Office

Shed B, 43-45 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial * Lease at only $80 per m2 + OGS + GST - ... $80 per m2 + OGS +...

* Lease at only $80 per m2 + OGS + GST - Sale price make an offer * 2 x separate concrete tilt panel warehouses * Front warehouse A -546m2 and bathroom...

GREAT VALUE CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

Budget highlights affordability of Ipswich property market

According to Domain, the median house price in Tweed reached $565,000 over the March quarter, up 6.6% over the quarter and a significant 13.2% over the year to date.

Ipswich and surrounds cheapest homes in SEQ

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

$1.4M lawsuit a hump in the road for Mutdapilly camel farm

Camel at the Australian Wild Camel Corporation and Australia's largest camel dairy farm at Harrisville.

Property owner alleges he has been chasing the money for five months

First home underway at Waterlea Walloon

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

The home has already been sold to a local buyer

Quirky old buildings offered up for new businesses

Church on East St

Fancy running your business out of church?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!