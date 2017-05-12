Ipswich's tricky intersections, and how to avoid trouble

EVER find yourself sitting blank faced at an intersection full of cars, wondering who has right of way?

In theory it shouldn't happen, but those of us who have been driving for a few years know that certain little spots in Ipswich can throw some people into a panic, especially when it gets busy.

There are a couple of classic scenarios that we've identified here at the QT, through our combined years of experience of commuting across the city, that we believe need a bit of further explaining.

To do the explaining, we've sought help from Ipswich police district Inspector Keith McDonald

1. Omar and Roderick St intersection, West Ipswich.

Scenario: Stop sign and give-way sign facing. Driver at give-way sign can only turn right, but must give way to driver at stop sign, who is usually going straight ahead onto Omar St.

Potential problems: Driver turning right on Roderick St fails to give way. Driver going straight ahead doesn't realise they have right of way. Confusion and aggressive gesticulation ensues.

Solution: Patience. Knowledge of road rules. Communication with other driver via eye contact, or polite wave.

Insp McDonald says: If you are going straight ahead off Limestone St onto Omar St, you have right of way after coming to a complete stop at the stop sign. The person coming off Omar St has to give way because they are crossing the path of the other driver.

2. Dudleigh and Clifton St intersection, Booval

Scenario: Your classic four-way stop sign.

Potential problems: Four cars all stopped at same time, with nobody knowing who gets to go first. Two or more pushy drivers together at same time can spell disaster.

Solution: If intersection is loaded with cars, right of way goes by order of arrival, bearing in mind that all drivers must come to a complete stop before proceeding. Remember to always give way to your right.

Insp McDonald says: If all four vehicles come up to the intersection at the same time, you generally need to assess if one of them arrived a few seconds before the others. That will then allow the other three vehicles to go in order of who has to give way to their right. If you find yourself sitting there looking at each other, show some courtesy and either wave each other on politely, or gently roll forwards to get the ball rolling. Don't flat foot it though.

Inspector McDonald said one of the most prevalent issues with drivers everywhere was a failure to understand how to indicate properly at roundabouts. His advice to us all? "Don't trust indicators. Failing to give way to another driver based on the fact that they were indicating to turn, but didn't, will not hold up as a defence. We see this all the time."